Mid-Michigan businesses gearing up for large crowds on Super Bowl Sunday

(02/01/2020) - Sunday is a big day, and football fans around the globe will be glued to their TVs.

The day before, however, is a long time spent preparing for many mid-Michigan bars and restaurants.

"You schedule a few extra people. This week and last week, you get with your food orders, your beer orders, and your liquor orders. You order a little bit more of this. A little bit more of that and hope you have enough of everything" Mitra Pagonis said. Pagonis is the co-owner of Kicker's Sports Bar & Grill in Grand Blanc Township.

Customers mentioned some of those must-haves on Super Bowl Sunday: beer and wings, hot and spicy sauces, Bud Lite and Miller Lite.

Kicker's is aware of those must-haves and covered extra dough for the pizzas, extra wings, extra sauces, kegs of Bud and Miller Lite, and extra cases of wine.

Then, when there's not a ton of extra space...

"If I know who you are. If I don't know who you are, I can find out your names. I can introduce you to so-and-so and so-and-so. You guys are sitting together. We call it our community table," Pagonis said.

For most people, that's definitely not an issue on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I like to hang out with a big crowd. It's exciting. Everybody is cheering. It's just the excitement of it," Stephen Lamphear of Fenton said.

If that isn't exciting enough, they also do TV giveaways at halftime and at the end of the game.

Super Bowl Sunday will also include a tailgate buffet where people can eat, talk, and cheer.

"It's like going to a football game with 50 of your best friends. We've been blessed with a lot of regular customers. A lot of great people come in here, and it just makes for a fun day. It's more fun than it is work," Pagonis said.

How can we forget that sliver of hope that comes around every year?

"There's always the Lions. We'll be there next year! There's always that talk!" Pagonis said.

Kicker's tailgate buffet will begin at 6:00 p.m., and the kitchen will be open until 10:00 p.m.