Mid Michigan reaction to GM's plans to build new Silverado HD pickup trucks in Flint

(06/12/2019) - A huge investment in Flint workers, and our community.

GM's announcement that it plans to invest 150 million dollars in the Flint Assembly plant to build more heavy duty pickup trucks is going over well with at least one local car dealership we spoke with and a loyal customer.

One thousand new jobs have been added to the Flint plant to fuel all that growth.

"The excitement and the commitment to quality, the motivation is right at the core of each and everyone of our employees," said Mark Reuss.

The GM President re-iterated his company's commitment to Flint and its workforce during Wednesday's visit.

"We're boosting production by 40,000 trucks because we have invested more than 1.6 billion dollars in the plant since 2013," Reuss added.

The 150 million dollar investment at the assembly plant announced on Wednesday will help Flint produce the newly designed 2020 Heavy Duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

A local dealership we spoke with plans to take delivery in about four weeks:

"They're currently in the system right now," said Daniel George, with Applegate Chevrolet, "-they're not built yet, and we do plan on ordering plenty more as the year goes on."

UAW 598 Shop Chairman Eric Welter says he's encouraged by the latest turn-of-events:

"We certainly could argue for a long time GM had no commitment to Flint," he said,"but certainly with Mark's leadership they're re-investing in the Flint community and this site in particular."

Flint native Ronald Peaks--who just purchased his 2019 Silverado three weeks ago --and whose father retired from GM --is excited about the prospect of the HD trucks being built right here:

"Been some difficult times," he noted,"but Flint is on the rebound."

GM's commitment to Flint includes the community. Reuss says they took part in Wednesday's ground breaking for the new Sloan Museum of Discovery, which he says they're helping fund.