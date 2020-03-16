Mid-Michigan casinos closing due to coronavirus concerns

(3/16/2020) - Two popular Mid-Michigan casinos are closing at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Resort in Ogemaw County and The Slot Palace & Bingo Hall in Mount Pleasant all are closing for the foreseeable future.

Officials did not have an estimated date when they plan to reopen. They plan to monitor updates from public health officials and continue operations when it is safe.

During the closures, all reservations for meetings, events, overnight stays and scheduled performances are canceled.