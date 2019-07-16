Mid-Michigan celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11, and the lessons still benefit kids today

(07/16/19) - On July 16, 1969, the United States made history.

Apollo 11 launched from Cape Kennedy with one destination in mind: the moon. Just days later, Commander Neil Armstrong would say he took "one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

Although the launch was fifty years ago, that doesn't mean it can't inspire America's kids today to conquer the impossible.

The Delta College Planetarium is one of many places honoring America's first trip to the moon. At the time in 1969, nearly 600 million people watched on live television. Today, the Planetarium is collecting "Memories of Apollo."

"It makes it more real. It makes it feel personal. It shares what people were feeling at the time or what they were doing. It's like one of those monumental moments in history. Everybody remembers where they were, and the moon-landing is one of them," Mike Murray, the Planetarium manager said.

To embody that excitement that gripped the entire nation, Delta College Planetarium is featuring a a live, in-house production on Saturday night.

“First on the Moon,” produced and presented by Murray, will begin at 7:00 pm in the Dome360 Theatre.

The facility is also filled with exhibits like "Many Inspired Steps," located in the Space Explorers Hall.

The goal is to remind our youth that nothing is impossible.

"Reaching out for exploration and discovery still helps us. It still helps us as a country to show what we're capable of, that we can solve lots of big problems and at the same time, still explore and learn new things about ourselves and how we can improve ourselves," Murray said.

Saginaw resident, Kim McDonald added, "This was one of those rare moments in time where everyone did come together for that common goal, so I think as little as they can be and be a part of this, it's really important."

Longway Planetarium in Flint will also host a celebration on Saturday called, "Apollo Palooza." Their feature presentation will show five times during the afternoon.

