Charter schools feel slighted in Gov. Whitmer's veto decision

(10/02/19) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has used her executive authority to veto nearly 150 line items in the current state budget.

Among those items, a $35 million cut to charter school funding.

"My heart broke for our students," said Holly Academy Director Julie Kildee.

The 620 student academy is among 300 other charter schools in the state not receiving any per pupil funding increases in the current state budget.

"I just want to implore Governor Whitmer to change her mind on her stance for charter school students," Kildee said.

The governor vetoed a $240 per pupil increase for charter schools. Yet, she approved a $120- $240 dollar per pupil increase for traditional schools.

"Governor Whitmer's decision then tells me that all the students that go to Holly Academy and any other charter school in the state mean less," she said.

Ken Kander is the Director of Finance and Operations for Holly Academy.

"My understanding is it's not official yet. She has put it in front of a committee to look at the line items, and I'm hoping with the public outcry and the constituency responding to this that she will change her mind," Kander said.

But until a decision is made, both Kander and Kildee have their work cut out for them.

"There aren't many line items for us to look at. We're going to have to make some painful difficult decisions," he added.