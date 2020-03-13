Mid-Michigan students who attended Jazz game may have touched basketballs

The entire NBA season has been suspended after two Utah Jazz basketball players test positive for coronavirus.

ABC12 has learned some mid-Michigan students were there at last Saturday's game when the Jazz took on the Detroit Pistons.

They may have even touched the game basketballs.

"We were notified yesterday," says Joel Strasz, Bay County's Public Health Director.

He was notified that there were some mid-Michigan students at the Detroit Pistons-Utah Jazz game last Saturday in Detroit.

Two of the Jazz players tested positive this week for the coronavirus.

Strasz says he was informed some children may have touched the basketballs that all of the players had access to.

"There may have been some students that had went down and shot free throws with the practice balls after the game," he says.

He says that brought a notification from the state to the families to possibly self-quarantine their children.

"That was the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, now whether that was local office I am not entirely certain," Strasz says.

A spokesperson for the MDHHS says, "we are working with our local public health partners to take all necessary precautions."

Strasz says while its possible the virus can spread from touching a surface area that has it, he's not sure if a quarantine was necessary.

"At this point its just essential that whether you were at the PIstons game, not at the Pistons game, that you monitor your health, monitor your symptoms, monitor your family's symptoms," he says.

Saginaw Township Schools superintendent Bruce Martin says a parent of one of the students who attends Sherwood Elementary and was at the Jazz-Pistons game did come to the school yesterday and took her child home early.

Classes were held there today, but like all school districts, will now close for three weeks.

"We all have to proceed with an abundance of caution in our daily lives, we have to monitor our family's health, we all have to do our part in stopping the virus from spreading," Strasz says.

