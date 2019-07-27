Mid-Michigan church brings pop-up church service to Flint

(07/27/19) - You may have heard of a pop-up shop, but here's something different.

It's a pop-up church service, and the goal is to reach out past its four walls in Burton.

Ebenezer Ministries began its pop-up church service last year with one crucial intention.

"The concept still was resolving around the water crisis. Instead of trying to ask people to come to church to pick water up from us, I said let's have church services in a 30-minute time span, go visit the people, pop up around different neighborhoods, and give out water from there," Bishop Urundi Knox said.

Knox says he's providing more accessibility for Flint residents who cannot come to his physical church building in Burton. The pop-up church service includes praise and worship, scripture, and a sermon - all in 30 minutes or less.

"People with their time, the Millennials, are not going to give you a two-hour service anymore. If you can get it done, introduce them to the concept we're trying to introduce to them in 30 minutes or less, let's get it done," Knox said.

More importantly, Ebenezer Ministries' PR director, Angie Thornton-George says she wants the community to know they are a church that cares about them, and the community is fully on board.

"I think it's a wonderful idea that the church get out from the four walls and come and reach the people," Flint resident, Jamesola Hill said.

Flint resident, Shurmon Orr added, "God been good to me. I'm a three-time cancer survivor. I'm a fighter. God's been there for me. I couldn't have done it without God. That's what this is all about. God's been good to us."

Pop-up church service will continue throughout the summer days, weather permitting.

Their locations in Flint change each time, so be sure to follow Ebenezer Ministries on Twitter, Facebook, or give the church a call to find out their next outing.

