Mid-Michigan college student is eager to return to campus in the fall

5/12/2020 - Katherine Fulcher is a sophomore at Central Michigan University. She carefully reads over an email she received from the university detailing the changes the school is putting in place before welcoming students back to campus in the fall. Her freshman year was cut short when in person classes were cancelled because of the Coronavirus.

"I really miss just the in-person you know connection of a professor to a student," she said.

She is also looking forward to not having to constantly email. " I'm just excited to get back to what feels like normal."

Fulcher is like most Americans who are craving normalcy, but are unsure about the risk.

"I'm just a little bit nervous that something is going to fall through the cracks," she said.

The student is eager to get back to the campus environment even though the unknowns are unnerving.

"We never know what is going to happen. We never know if there is going to be a new strain of the Coronavirus or if or what's going to happen.

Fulcher, who also works on campus, is confident that the university has taken all measures to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

It is with that confidence that she looks forward to returning to campus life in the fall.

"I'm excited to get back to work, um get back to my friends," she said.

