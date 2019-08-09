Mid-Michigan company comes to the aid of a Florida woman who dreams of walking again

08/10/2019 - A year ago Shawnna Mead was facing an uncertain future. She was sicker than she had ever been.

"Eighty percent of my body was occluded," she said. "My arteries were clogged, they had turned to stone. The arteries going into my heart needed to be opened, and the arteries in both of my legs were damaged," Mead said.

One doctor told her she was the worse case he had seen in his 30 years of practice. Her family was then told to pray for a miracle because doctor's were not sure she was going to pull through.

The Florida woman was already battling lupus and multiple sclerosis when doctors discovered something even deadlier that had gone undetected. Mead says it was determined that she had clotting Lupus and the clots was adhering to the natural plague in her arteries. It became deadly when those blockages turned to stone.

"It was because I have peripheral artery disease that I inherited from my mother that I didn't even know I had."

In order to save Mead, doctors would have to perform a procedure that would change the course of her life. "I mean I'm blessed that they had to take my leg to save me", she said.

Learning to live without her leg was no walk in the park for Mead. She says it was one of the most challenging obstacles she has ever faced. Giving up, though, was not an option for this wife and mother.

"I have a nine year old that's autistic she needs to see and be led by example. So I need her to see me being tough and getting through this," she said. "It's hard losing a limb."

Because with it also comes a loss of independence. Mead desperately wanted to walk again. It was a disappointing blow when the first prosthesis failed. She experienced a range of emotions and doubted she would take another step.

"When it didn't work and they told me that was as good as its going to get, I at first thought maybe this is what my calling is to be in this wheelchair? Maybe I'm supposed to help others from here. Maybe I'm not supposed to walk". It's what Mead says went through her mind.

But, all hope wasn't lost. A friend encouraged her to reach out to another company hundreds of miles from her home. Initially, Mead was reluctant because she lived so far away. "I can't do that", she said. "I'm not bothering them people."

She eventually had a change of heart and contacted Prosthetist Mike Bugg, owner of Orthotech Prostethics and Orthotics.

Bugg says after hearing her story he did not give a second thought to helping her. "My exact words were I was busy and doing something else, I said get her up here, just get her up here," Bugg said.

The journey began, Meade and a friend set out on the road trip of a lifetime. She traveled on a hope and prayer that Bugg would help her walk again. Although, she was skeptical and didn't have high expectations.

"I have set them very low, because I have been in this wheel chair for a year and haven't walked, so I don't want to set myself up failure. But, Mike says I'm going to walk so I'm going to give it may all," Mead said.

The process took about two days, and included measuring, casting, and molding. In less than 24 hours Orthotech had given Meade a piece of her life back. When she stood for the first time, Mead was overcome with emotion. Bugg asked her, "how does it feel?" An emotional, teary eyed Mead responded "Amazing."

She goes on to describe what this moment means for her life. "Independence and my freedom of being able to spend time with my little girl the way it needs to be spent. Going to functions and still being able to go out on my boat with my husband. And, spending time with them and being more mobile."

With her daughter looking on Mead did what she thought she would never do again...walk.

"I felt very blessed. I felt like God opened a door and put Mike in my life for a reason. He's my angel," she said.

