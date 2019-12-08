Mid-Michigan couple helps save teenage boys who crashed into a pond

(12/08/19) - Screeching tires, a large crash, and truck sinking in their pond near the end of their driveway.

That's what one mid-Michigan couple noticed in the early hours of the morning.

On Sunday at about 1:00 a.m., a couple living in Columbiaville heard something and immediately knew it wasn't good.

"We were cleaning the house, and we heard tires screeching and then a crash, so obviously we were a bit freaked out by that," Alen Otero said.

They ran to the window downstairs. The car had crashed into a tree and landed in their pond in the front yard. In the distance, they could spot tail lights in the water. That's when they booked it outside, with a flashlight in hand.

"I was really terrified that they'd still be stuck in the vehicle, but luckily, they had already gotten out and were swimming towards shore and nearly almost there when we got there," Brooklyn Stone said.

They were able to help the boys out of the water, but still, there was more to do.

"We brought them into the house, and as Brooklyn was calling the cops, I went upstairs and got some blankets for them, and we got their wet clothes off and gave them space heaters," Otero said.

While inside, they also called each of the boy's parents. One of the parents say there were several scratches, but no serious injuries. Had the couple not been around, this story may have an alternate ending.

"I know that they were getting hypothermia, and I think it would've been pretty severe if we were not home because they'd have to walk quite a bit in order to get help," Stone said.

One of the parents says she is incredibly thankful for the couple's help and are lucky to have the boys alive.