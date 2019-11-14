Mid-Michigan couple offer 'Hometown Support for all on Active Duty'

(11/14/19) - A couple in Holly is on a mission to support hometown active duty military men and women.

Jim and Ina Golden of Holly are Navy veterans. They also volunteer for Holly Area Veterans' Resource Center.

"Getting out Vietnam, people were not treated very nicely. And as a veteran myself, I decided it's time to show the people in our community, the men and women in our community, that their fine sons and daughters are in the active-duty military," said Jim.

Now the couple is working on a project they described as 'Hometown Support for all on Active Duty'

Through the effort, 33 yellow ribbons are now tied around an oak tree by Holly Elementary. The Goldens said they represented local, current active duty military men and women.

The couple has organized efforts such as care packages sent to military members.

Earlier this week, they packed up close to 30 boxes.

Ina said many people were supporting the program.

"All of our donations were given by Ladies Night Out, the schools, and the community that came out and supported this by filling out all of the different things that the military would want to have and need while they're deployed."

They also coordinated a letter-writing campaign from students to servicemen and servicewomen.

As the Goldens continue to grow the program, they said financial donations were needed the most.

If you'd like to help, email hollyactiveduty@gmail.com or call James Golden at 248-634-4235.

