Mid-Michigan diner among dozens of small businesses to receive grants from the state

6/18/2020 - "Oh My God" That was Barb Lubick's reaction when she discovered, on Facebook that the small diner she owns with her husband Dane would be receiving a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

To her surprise they were awarded $7,000.

"I didn't think we would get that much, and yeah our name was right on there," she said.

Daners Diner of Lapeer was among nearly 300 Michigan Small Businesses to share in more than $900,000 in grants from the MEDC's Match on Main COVID-19 relief program. The program was a saving grace for Lubick's who realized they would not qualify for federal COVID-19 relief funds.

"When all of this took place, I knew that the PPP wasn't for us," Lubick said.

"You have to use 75% for payroll and we have like three employees."

The Lubicks are not sure how they will use the money.

"We are not really sure what we can do with it," Lubick said. They have to learn more about the stipulations and what is allowed when it comes to using the grant funds. She knows what would be ideal.

"I do need to get some employees back," she said.

It will be money put to good use, now that the restaurants dining room is back open to half capacity, following months of being closed due to the pandemic. It was a tough stretch for the diner.

"We did carryout only. There was just my husband and I here working and there were days we sat here for an hour and a half -- two hours and the phone never rang, it was breakfast and lunch, yeah it was hard."

