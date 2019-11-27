Mid-Michigan drivers' tips for busy travel on the roads

(11/27/19) - Over 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to hit the road to see loved ones for Thanksgiving.

"So far, I've gone 650 miles today. I've got 100 to go," Candy Cain. Cain is from Turner, but lives in Philadephia.

Kammie Richardson added, saying, "Traverse City down to Detroit, picked up girls at Detroit Metro, and now we're heading back up north to get back to Traverse City tonight."

Between wind gusts around 50 miles-per-hour, some thunderstorms, and an inch-and-a-half of rain, driving conditions weren't ideal, especially during peak travel time.

"It's really thick. We were glad to get off the highway and take a break for a few minutes. It's all lanes up north, and all lanes south," Richardson said.

Cain makes her drive from Philadephia every year, and for her, taking frequent breaks is a must.

"I stop about every hour and a half to two hours. Get out and walk around and make sure I have the energy to keep going," Cain said.

Cain says while driving, her biggest concern is other drivers not paying attention on the road.

Similarly, Richardson says people fly by at high speeds, but she's taking it slow and steady.

"Just stay safe. It's worth it to go slow and get to where you're going, so you can enjoy time with your family for Thanksgiving," Richardson said.

Big winter storms coming across the nation right now are impacting flights as well.

In mid-Michigan, Bishop Airport is seeing two delayed flights to Chicago.

Flights arriving to MBS International Airport are currently on time.