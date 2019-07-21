Mid-Michigan man escapes after a tree falls on top of his car

(7/21/2019) - A close call for one mid-Michigan man during Saturday's storms after a tree comes crashing down on his car while he still inside of it.

Robert Mabry was only a few houses down from his home in the Village of Columbiaville when a tree fell on his car.

"I feel lucky, really lucky," Mabry said.

Mabry sat outside his home and looked at what remains of his crushed Buick.

Mabry says it sounded like a grenade went off when this tree fell on his car during Saturday's storm.

"Went off glass shattering and the roof caved in, and the tree and the roof came down on my head," Mabry said.

Mabry immediately called out for help.

"I kept blowing the horn, hoping someone would hear it," Mabry said.

Eventually, when the storm passed through his neighbors came to his rescue. Mabry was taken to a nearby hospital and is now recovering.

"Three compression fractures to my spine and a lump on my head and a lot of glass everywhere," Mabry said.

A family who lived down the street from Mabry dealt with a similar problem. A tree crashed down on their house, crushing much of the roof. Neighbors say the family made it out ok.

