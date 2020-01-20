Mid-Michigan events honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(1/20/20) - The University of Michigan – Flint was hosting several of many Mid-Michigan events Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The school said it would offer several different opportunities to learn and contribute to the community on the holiday as a way to pay tribute to the civil rights leader.

Dr. Diane Goodman was scheduled to speak at the MLK Day Breakfast before hosting a workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in French Hall.

U of M – Flint also organized volunteer projects throughout the area at non-profits such as Whaley Children’s Center, North End Soup Kitchen, and Habitat for Humanity. For a full list, click on ‘Related Links’ next to this article.

The Flint Children's Museum was also scheduled to be open for Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It said admission was $6, and there would be arts and crafts activities for children.

Meanwhile, United Way of Genesee County invited volunteers to help package 200 thousand meals from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center.

The Flint Institute of Arts was also hosting a celebration for MLK Day at 2 p.m. at the Flint Public Library.

It said several free activities would be available that emphasize identity, unity, and community engagement.

Musical guests The Spiritual Wonders were also scheduled to perform.

In Saginaw, several people were going to be recognized for their service to the community at the 24th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March and Luncheon.

Organizers said the theme was "The Fight is Not Over!"

The march was set to begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin and Hayden Streets, just south of Genesee Avenue.

Attendees planned to march to the Dow Events Center for the luncheon.