Mid-Michigan families worried for loved ones in nursing homes amid coronavirus outbreak

(04/13/2020) - The damage is done at many nursing homes around the country.

They are among the most vulnerable. Nearly 4,000 residents at nursing homes nationwide have now died from coronavirus outbreaks.

Facilities have stopped visitation and are trying to keep those most at risk safe, but one Owosso woman believes her safest option is getting her mother-in-law out of her nursing home.

Cases of the coronavirus are sweeping through nursing homes across mid-Michigan.

Over the weekend, the Shiawassee County Health Department confirmed 11 cases of the coronavirus. including both staff and residents at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.

One Owosso woman believes at a nursing home, the spread is inevitable.

"It's terrible. I think that it's just going to spread like wildfire. It's a petri dish. Keeping them quarantined and away from one another and not passing it is impossible," Stacey Risinger said.

Risinger says the center contacted her to explain how they're taking every precaution imaginable to isolate the situation, but when she asked if her mother-in-law was exposed, they could not release that information.

"I'm not looking for names. I'm not looking for departments. I'm just looking for was that person around my loved one? I don't need the details. I just want to know if that was a possibly. It's nerve-wrecking because you don't know. They're there. They're vulnerable as it is. They're at a skilled nursing facility getting taken care of, and you just don't know," Risinger said.

Risinger says it's scary, and her safest option right now is to get her mother back home, so she can self-quarantine in her own apartment.

"It's safer. I know what's going on that way. I'm pretty much going in blind because you're not allowed to go into these facilities, which I understand, but I feel at least this way I have a little control as to what's going on with her care," Risinger said.

Durand Senior Care and Rehab, much like other nursing centers across the country, are following guidelines outlined by the CDC, including taking temperatures on all staff and residents twice a day, shutting down community spaces, and limiting all non-essential visitors.

