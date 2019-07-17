Owosso family saying goodbye pet alligator Yoshi, who escaped twice this week

(06/17/2019) - A Mid Michigan family is forced to find a new home for their pet alligator, after it escaped for a second time, from its home.

The family says the alligator is like a member of the family.

But tonight, the Owosso Police Department says a city ordinance means they have to find it a new home.

An unusual call, the second one in two days, captured on dashcam video shows a family member helping officers retrieve a pet alligator Monday night.

"They've done some preventative maintenance on the cage so it doesn't happen a third time," said Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart.

Lenkart said the owner was issued a citation, and referred to an alligator sanctuary in southern Michigan, because pet alligators are not legal in the city.

The state of Michigan, however, does not have any rules on the books.

"He's really upset right now because he's got two weeks to get rid of her," said Denise Spencer.

Spencer has helped her youngest son care for the female alligator he's owned for about a decade.

She says he accepts responsibility for failing to latch her cage properly, but is struggling with the idea of giving her up:

"It's kind of like his kid," she explained. "He swims with her...he takes her out, he kisses her on the face."

If she has to leave, Spencer says she hopes the alligator, that they've named Yoshi, goes to a place where she can truly be an alligator.

"I would like to see her live as a normal alligator," she remarked,"go from pond to pond."

We reached out the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Calhoun County on Wednesday night.

Park manager Peter Critchlow says while re-locating alligators is not unusual in Michigan, the process is hard on the animals.

He does not recommend people keeping them as pets:

"It's very stressful for them," he said during an interview by phone,"they go thru a depression and they're homesick for a while."

Critchlow says the sanctuary has received three alligators from pet owners in Michigan in just the past two weeks.

While we did not have access to where Yoshi is being housed when we stopped by the residence, police are allowing the owner to keep her for 10 days until she can be re-homed.

"My hope is she will find a nice place to live out however long she's going to live," Spencer said.