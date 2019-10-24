Mid-Michigan farm hosts 'Family Fun Night' for UAW families to enjoy the night before voting ends

(10/24/19) - Thursday night is the final night before voting ends for the UAW tentative agreement with GM.

Over the last five and a half weeks, we've brought you to the picket lines: the cries for solidarity, the honks for support, and the stress of maintaining a budget off of strike pay.

For the final night before voting ends, one mid-Michigan farm offered UAW families the chance to spend some quality time together before possibly returning back to work.

Flushing Farms offered a discount and a break from the stress of the strike. They could get lost in a corn maze instead of worrying about the results.

All week long, UAW locals have released their results regarding a tentative agreement. After hearing a 'YES' from Locals 659, 362, 598, and 668, UAW members in mid-Michigan are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

"I feel like it will pass just because of the amount of votes that have already been voted as yes versus no that we've seen so far," UAW Local 598 member, Jamie Lehr said.

Lehr admits she didn't always feel that way, especially when details of the contract were first released.

"Before the vote, everybody was voting no, so I would've expected less yes than what they have now, but it's hard saying what people are going to vote," Lehr said.

Steve Dawes, the assistant director of UAW Region 1D, recognizes that some people are dissatisfied and were hoping for more, especially regarding temp workers. He understands their position, but said it's a good start.

"This is the foot in the door, and all we can do is build on this after this because you have to start somewhere, and I think this is a great opportunity somewhere to start," Dawes said.

Lehr says tonight at Flushing Farms, it's not about the strike. Like other families there, she's making the best of what she believes is her last night out before returning to work.

"It's kind of exciting like a vacation. I can spend it with my kids and have time off before we get back to working six days a week," Lehr said.

Dawes says if the vote passes tomorrow, he guesses we could see workers go back as early as Sunday night, third shift.

In order for the proposed contract to be ratified, the union only needs a simple majority of members to vote in favor.

That means if the vote is an even 50/50 split with one vote remaining, that vote would determine the outcome.

Voting around the country will last through the day tomorrow. The UAW says it expects a final count by the early evening.