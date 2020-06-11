Mid-Michigan flooding: inspection report points to known problems at doomed Edenville Dam

A newly released inspection report seems to confirm some of the state's findings when it comes to the failed Edenville Dam. That report -- commissioned well before it failed toward the middle of last month -- put the dam in fair to poor condition and pointed out a list of overlooked upgrades.

“It’s a tragedy and you never want to see that happen,” related Nick Assendelft of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which responded to a request for comment Thursday.

Three weeks later, between the failed bridges and uprooted trees, the surreal scene near Wixom Lake has lost none of its impact.

“Just like everybody else, we want to find out the why and the what in this flood,” explained Assendelft.

The failed Edenville Dam posed a high hazard, according to an inspection report released Thursday, with a spillway that failed to meet even the state’s probable maximum flood standards or PMF. Those requirements call for a dam to be able to handle 50 percent of the maximum possible volume of excess water.

“There was a long history there where Boyce (the dam’s owner) had flouted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s attempts to get them to upgrade portions of the dam,” noted Assendelft.

The report was commissioned at the state’s request by the Four Lakes Task Force, the would-be new owner of all four dams, which has since put its purchase on pause. Completed by Saginaw-based Spicer Group, the document outlines a proposed expansion of that spillway in 2024 and in addition, recommends further analysis of the structure itself.

“We had suspicions that spillway capacity was not what it should be,” said Assendelft, alluding to EGLE’s earlier findings, which date back to the beginning of its oversight obligations in 2018. “This report seems to raise the same concerns about spillway capacity.”

The failure of the Edenville Dam in mid-May not only drained Wixom Lake, but inundated several counties and saddled communities with damages ball-parked at well-over $100-million. The report’s release comes just days after the Four Lakes Task Force called for an independent probe into the cause of the dam’s failure. Task Force President David Kepler pointed out the involvement of the state and the dam’s embattled current owner in calling for oversight in an ABC 12 interview Tuesday.

"We are not saying that the state or the federal government would have bias in it,” began Kepler. “We are just saying it should be clear as possible."

That investigation has yet to take shape. Yet, Assendelft and EGLE tell ABC 12 this report will likely be one of the documents included in determining what caused the failure and precipitated the disaster that left much of Mid-Michigan underwater.

Meantime, restoration efforts in some of the affected areas are expected to drag on for years.

