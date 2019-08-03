Mid-Michigan former rescue dog fighting for his life, and his owner promises to bring him back home

(08/03/19) - On July 23, Michelle Sawyer received a gut-wrenching phone call from her boyfriend.

"Our foster dog had gotten out of the spare room where his kennel was, and he and my dog Champ seemed to have gotten into a fight. There was blood, and he couldn't tell where it was coming from," Sawyer said.

Sawyer rushed home to find an 11-inch puncture wound under Champ's front right leg that nearly costed him his life. She says this situation was heartbreaking, but it wasn't Champ's first experience with tragedy.

"The final call came of a dog hanging unconscious from a chain. He had gotten up over the dog house and was hung and actually went unconscious. The animal control officers were able to get him down and revive him enough," Sawyer said.

That's when Sawyer met him and wanted to change his life forever.

"I just happened to volunteer there at that time and met him and cared for him for those 11 months and just fell in love with him. I promised him back then that when the case ended that he would have a home and that no one would ever hurt him again," Sawyer said.

Now, Champ will need surgery to close a skin flap from his back and shoulder area. Sawyer says BluePearl Pet Hospital has been incredibly kind and accommodating, but she still needs $5,000 by Monday.

"You know when your dog is ready to go, and there's been nothing in his eyes that has told me that. He just lights up when we come to visit him, and his tail just starts wagging. Just the look in his face keeps telling me to keep fighting for him that he wants to live and that he wants to come home," Sawyer said.

Michelle's son, 7-year-old Cullen Robart, couldn't agree more.

"There's like a deep cramp in my heart because he's my most favorite dog, and I really miss him," Robart said.

Sawyer has a GoFundMe page, and as of Saturday, she's halfway towards her $5,000 goal.

She's also hosting an online auction on Facebook called, "A Chance for Champ."

If all goes well on Monday's surgery, Sawyer says Champ could make it back home the following day.