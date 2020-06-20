Mid-Michigan former teacher discusses history of Juneteenth and its significance today

(06/19/2020) - It's one of America's oldest holidays, and it's celebrated every year on June 19th, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

One Mid-Michigan former American history teacher discussed what Juneteenth means to her and the story behind it.

"When we celebrate July 4th, we're celebrating independence, but when you look at it, on July 4th at that particular time, everybody wasn't independent. We were still slaves," Dr. Jacquinne Reynolds said.

Reynolds is a former American History teacher. She's taught that the United States became a free and independent nation on July 4, 1776, but what some fail to mention is while some people were free, others were not.

Not until almost 100 years later.

"President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. As the nation was ending the third year of the bloody civil war, the proclamation declared that all persons who were held as slaves within the rebellious states are and henceforth shall be free," Reynolds said.

Still, not everyone knew. It took another two and a half years for Major General Gordon Granger to tell the last remaining group of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas they were free from the institution of slavery.

That day, June 19, 1865, known today as Juneteenth.

"This is our history. Everybody else celebrates their history, so we've got to celebrate ours," Reynolds said.

On Juneteenth, black communities across the country gather to celebrate, but Reynolds says her hope for Juneteenth is to see it get even bigger.

"Here it is, 2020, 155 years later, and no one recognizes it as a national holiday. It's more celebrated in the communities in black communities, but I'd like to see it as a national holiday and it celebrated all over the United States," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says it's especially important to focus on young black children, teaching them who they are and where they come from.

"If you're not getting it in your school, in your classroom, then we as activists, as organizations, as churches, it's our role to teach our children because if we don't teach it, who's going to do it?" Reynolds said.

Juneteenth celebrations are happening all day long in Flint. For more information, visit "The City Wide Juneteenth Celebration" on Facebook.