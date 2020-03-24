Mid-Michigan grocery stores busy restocking after big crowds react to stay-at-home order

(03/24/2020) - The executive order explains grocery stores are considered essential and will remain up and running. Even still, the final hours before the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order started meant a mad dash by some to stock up.

People were stocking up on meats, produce, and cleaning supplies. Just because some shelves were empty, doesn't mean it'll stay that way for long.

Kroger tells ABC12 that their supply is strong. They know the demand is high, but they are getting products onto the shelves as soon as products arrive from their warehouses.

They're asking customers to be patient, kind to one another and their associates, and shop responsibly for what they need, knowing they will continue to replenish their stores.

What that means is there is no need to panic or hoard.

"You guys don't need to do all that. It's all going to be here, and the stores are going to be open. They'll get it all packed up and then everybody will get what they need instead of coming in and filling up carts full of stuff," Flint Resident Christina Firman said.

One couple says they've left the house just twice in one week, and they're taking precautions while getting what they need at the grocery store.

"Try not to touch too much," Paul Firman said.

Lisa Firman added, "We have hand sanitizer that I use, so that's as best as we can get. I don't want to use the mask because they said to not touch your face, so we're staying away from that, but the hand sanitizer is a must and wiping off the carts."

While you're shopping, remember to continue using social distancing. It is recommended to stay at least six feet away from others.