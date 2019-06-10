Mid Michigan homeowner frustrated by repeated flooding near home

(06/10/19)- "Every year it happens," said homeowner, Tamara Kienutske.

Every year-- at least once a year for the past 8 years, Tamara Kienutske says her yard turns into a lake.

"Very frustrating, I want to move, I own this house free and clear, I want to move, I want to get out of here, so we can enjoy our yard," Kienutske said.

She says she dreads seeing rain in the forecast-- because of what may end up happening. Her home, surrounded by water, like it was Monday morning.

"I freaked out because I didn't even think it rained that hard," Kienutske said.

Adding to her frustration, the lack of help in identifying who she needs to talk to in order to get the problem fixed.

"I've been on with the road commission, city of Owosso, city township, and nobody can tell me who owns what, or who I need to contact to get this taken care of," Kienutske said.

ABC 12 called into the city, the township and the county. We are still waiting to hear back from someone for answers.

She says can't keep living like this, but as a single mom, her options are limited. It's why she feels trapped in her own home.

"My dad bought me this house before he passed, so I want something done so I can keep my home and not have to tear something down," Kienutske said