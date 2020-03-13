Mid-Michigan hospital creates alternate care site to better assess patients with coronavirus symptoms

(03/13/2020) - In places like Italy, hospitals are hit so hard by coronavirus, they are unable to accept new patients.

That's because as the number of cases grow, the number of available hospital beds continue to shrink.

In Mid-Michigan, however, one hospital is doing what they can do make sure that shortage of beds doesn't happen.

Like other healthcare facilities, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso is restricting visitors and suspending public events. However, instead of having all patients with a wide range of symptoms taking up space in urgent care, they converted their Auditorium into an Alternate Care Site.

The idea is to separate people who are experiencing more mild flu-like symptoms.

"Rather than creating more pressure on some of the primary care sites, the emergency room services when it's not needed, this site allows us to answer the questions, assess the patients at a higher level, and determine the appropriate level of care whether that's at home with rest and treatment. Whether that is potentially at a higher level, either in an impatient or an emergency room setting," said Brian Long, the president and CEO of Memorial Healthcare.

As for how it works, people will enter and first go through registration and screening. Then, they go into an Assessment Room, which has the capacity to set up 50 cots and 40 additional beds if needed. There, they will do some respiratory testing first to rule out things like influenza or strep.

The room also has tele-medicine, so doctors can work remotely with patients. After assessment, a patient can be treated, monitored, sent home, transferred to the hospital, or transferred to the emergency department.

"As this starts to develop, we want to be able to provide the best care to our patients and the community. There's so many unknowns with it, so right now we just need to do everything we can to prevent it. I'll tell everyone wash your hands, stay home if you're sick, and limit yourselves from the public right now," said Megan Smith, the director of quality and safety at Memorial Healthcare.

This location, which is a negative pressure room, will be ready as of Saturday morning, March 14, at 7 a.m. at the South Auditorium Entrance.

They do say, however, if your symptoms are extreme, continue to your local emergency department. Theirs is still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.