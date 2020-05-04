Mid-Michigan hospitals begin convalescent plasma therapy trial for coronavirus patients

(5/4/2020) - Two Mid-Michigan hospitals are participating in a national trial with the Mayo Clinic to determine whether or not convalescent plasma therapy is an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Ascension Genesys and Ascension St. Mary's are participating in the trial.

Dr. Muhammed Aboudan, the medical director for Ascension Genesys hospital's critical care units, said that convalescent plasma therapy is a type of treatment that could help people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"The idea of the study is that we take plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient, who demonstrated immunoglobulin, and we transfuse them into patients who are acutely ill with COVID-19,” he said.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood that is collected from people who have recovered from an infection, according to a press release from Ascension. There are antibodies in the plasma that could help fight the infection.

Dr. Aboudan said that multiple types of treatment have been tested on patients and that medical professionals are doing everything they can to help people with the virus.

"Unfortunately when a patient with COVID-19 gets sick and end up in the hospital, they may get worse really quick," Aboudan said. "We are trying to do everything possible to help those patients recover and survive especially when they are sick, especially when they are in a time in the intensive care unit or on ventilators.”

As of last week, there were nearly a dozen patients between the two hospitals who have been treated with the plasma.

Aboudan said that it is still too early to determine if the plasma is making a difference but he does think this type of treatment could serve as a bridge until a vaccine for the virus is developed.

"Our goal is to fight the infection," he said. "Our goal is to save lives and to help patients recover from this epidemic.”

Staff from both hospitals are contacting recovered COVID-19 patients to ask if they would be interested in donating plasma. The collection takes about 30-40 minutes and is done at a local blood donation center.

Any person who has recovered from COVID-19 and is interested in donating, can register by calling 866-702-HOPE or online at www.versiti.org/covid19plasma.