Mid-Michigan jails prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

(3/11/2020) - In jails and prisons nationwide, people are living in close quarters -- where the coronavirus can thrive.

The Genesee County Jail is putting a plan in place to prevent the virus from spreading rapidly throughout the inmate population, which can exceed 600.

"All inmates will be asked a series of questions. And if they have a response that they're feeling ill or they have a fever, they'll be set off to the side. They'll be evaluated by medical personnel, and if needed transported to the hospital," said Major David Stamm from the Genesee County Sheriff's Department.

One way to control any outbreak is to limit contact between inmates and those from outside the jail.

The jail hasn't allowed face to face visits with the public for a while now, but they will be more careful with those who enter and exit the facility.

"So, the only outside that we have, are those that are being arrested and lodged new, as well as our visiting staff from either our own staff, or those that come in and serve our inmate population," commented Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Additional procedures will be put in place for testing, confirming and isolating individuals who show any symptoms of the illness.

That includes paramedics and other private EMS personnel who treat individuals across the county.

And it's not just the jail that is preparing for the worst.

"At the board meeting today, they went over a continuity of operations plan for the county. But, we're still working on that plan. But, we do have something in place for that," added Stamm.

County officials say their safety plan is ongoing and flexible -- to meet any sudden impact and changes brought on by coronavirus.