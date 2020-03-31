Mid-Michigan law enforcement rethink interaction with public during coronavirus pandemic

(03/30/2020)-It's unlike anything Michigan State Police Lieutenant Dave Kaiser has faced in his more than 3 decades in law enforcement.

"We watch the news and the numbers keep going up, and we keep trying to adapt to keep our people safe," said MSP Lieutenant, David Kaiser.

The coronavirus pandemic has law enforcement agencies all across the country rethinking how they interact with the public.

"The ones that can work remotely, are working remotely. The Troopers on the front lines, they are washing their hands, they are utilizing that social distancing as much as possible. Most of our posts across the state have been given the option, we still have the desk sargeant at the front desk, however the front door, maybe secured with a sign on it with a phone number for them to call. If it is something we can't handle over the phone then they are let into the post to deal with it," Kaiser said.

The health crisis as hit close to home for several police departments across the state, inlcuding two Troopers at MSP in the Southeast part of the state and right here in Mid Michigan two officers with the Saginaw PD.

Kaiser says even before the pandemic, officers followed a social distancing of their own to them safe from harm.

That step is now intensified.

"It's something we've always practiced in the past. If you notice when we talk to people, we always maintain that 6 foot distance for a safety perspective, but now for a different reason," he said.

Law enforcement is also responsible for making sure the public is doing their part, by staying home.

"Right now, we are trying to enforce through education, we are trying to educate that this is the safest thing they can do, if not for them, for their families for their loved ones," he said.

