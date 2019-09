(09/08/19)- State Senator Jim Ananich is calling for an investigation, following reports of poor conditions at a Genesee County cemetery.

Families of the people buried in Lovedale Cemetery in Burton say the grounds have been neglected.

Ananich said in a statement, "This weekend, I asked the Attorney General to investigate this with urgency, and I have been in contact with families to get a full understanding of their concerns. We will get to the bottom of this."