Mid-Michigan mother of three battling stage 4 breast cancer

(12/14/19) - Hundreds of people turned out tonight at a fundraiser to support Jessica Burns, who was recently diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

Businesses across the state donated dozens of items for a silent auction, and volunteers hosted a spaghetti dinner at the Fenton Moose Lodge to help out.

A standing room only crowd enjoyed dinner and a DJ, all to support the 35-year-old mother of three.

"I think it's wonderful to see the community come and support. Whether it's here tonight at the spaghetti fundraiser, or actually donating stuff for the fundraiser. We also have a GoFundMe that's live out there now. Our goal is ten thousand dollars," event organizer, Tara Goldman said.

If you would like to make a donation, visit the "Related Links" section for the GoFundMe page.

