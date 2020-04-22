Mid-Michigan nurse, corrections officer lose everything in house fire

(4/22/2020) - "We're very lucky; because we didn't wake up to smoke or anything, it's just my kids happened to hear something and they were still awake," Mom, Sarah Lauback explained.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, she and her husband, David Lauback, were woken up by their daughter yelling that their Holly home was on fire.

"I was looking at the bathroom and could see the ceiling fan -- there were sparks and flames and stuff coming out of that vent fan. And, it was just like, I didn't know what I was seeing," David said.

They believe the vent fan started the fire, which quickly spread to the attic and eventually caused their roof to collapse.

The Laubacks say nothing is salvageable.

"I just keep telling myself that I'm so thankful that I'm not burying any children; and, that's what I'm thankful for. Items can be replaced, your family can't," Sarah said.

But, she added they're losing ten years of memories. It' the place where David and Sarah brought their combined nine children together. And Sarah said, it's the first house her kids have had.

"Prior to that, I was in nursing school, we were in apartments. So this is really their first home," she explained.

As if losing everything you own during the coronavirus pandemic isn't hard enough, Sarah is on the front lines as the Director of Nursing at the Medilodge in Montrose. David is a prison corrections officer.

"Every day, we do give and we do care. And to see that in return, it is overwhelming," Sarah said.

To help with countless out of pocket costs, her brother and sister started a Go Fund Me page. In the last 2 days the community has donated more than $17,000. The couple said it'll be a huge help as they live out of hotel rooms for the next 6 to 8 months.

"I don't necessarily cry so much tears of sadness as I do of just tears in awe. It's amazing," Sarah said. "I don't even have the words to describe the support and words of encouragement. People just - how can we help? What can we do? People we don't even know. That's amazing to me."