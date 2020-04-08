Mid-Michigan nurse describes what life is like on the front lines

(04/07/2020) - As leaders try to search for ways to better protect healthcare workers, severe damage has already been done.

At least 700 members of the Henry Ford Health System have tested positive for the illness. Also, according to Bridge Magazine, 1,500 workers are off the job after showing symptoms in the Beaumont Health System

Numbers that are chilling to the nurses, doctors and health care staff in Mid-Michigan who are wondering what the future will bring.

Kimberly Cox has been a registered nurse at Genesys Hospital in Genesee County since 2005.

She describes what the inside of a hospital looks like in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's just overwhelming. Every day feels like somewhat organized chaos. We're all drowning. We don't get breaks. We don't leave the unit. We don't leave our patients. Going into nursing, we go into it to take care of people, get them better, and get them home to their families. This virus is not letting that happen," Cox said.

Cox says she's never seen something like this before, and seeing patients enter hospitals alone without their families reminds her to protect her own.

"I've actually self-quarantined. I'm living in my camper. My mom, who lives with me, who helps take care of my son and grandson, are in the house, so that I don't expose them. I just can't take the chance of exposing them. If something were to happen to her because she caught it from me, I don't even know what I would do," Cox said.

Back at work, aside from being emotionally exhausted, workers on the front lines are experiencing a shortage of personal protection equipment.

"If we can't protect ourselves and make sure that we're protected, we can't take care of our patients adequately. We need gowns. We need gloves. We need masks. We need face shields. We need hair bonnets. We have to be protected to be able to do our job correctly."

Even though Cox is on the front line in this pandemic, she says everyone can do their part to help save lives.

"Stay home. Don't put yourself at risk. Don't put others at risk," Cox said.

Cox is also a Chief Union Steward at Teamsters Local 332, fighting to protect her coworkers.

Teamsters says anyone interested in donating personal protection equipment can drop it off at the Union Hall on Dort Highway and I-69.