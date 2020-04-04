Mid-Michigan nurses stay in campers to protect families from COVID-19

(04/04/20) - Mid-Michigan nurses who work in Genesee County hospitals say that they're staying in campers to protect their families from COVID-19.

"This is very real and very scary. The longer people go out the longer it will spread you don't know who has is and who doesn't," said Barbara Caudle.

Many health care professionals have opted to stay in RVs rather than potentially carrying home the disease.

"If they're not showing symptoms they could still be spreading it around, and I just feel like so many people aren't taking it seriously," Caudle said.

Their decision to stay away from family hasn't come without some emotional distress.

"Not being able to be with my family. I have a 13-year-old daughter who's bring stuff to do the door," said Kelly Tenore. "Enjoy time with your family because I can't."