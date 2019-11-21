Mid-Michigan officers, citizens react to turbulent 48 hours of officer-involved shootings

(11/21/19) - Officers in mid-Michigan are wearing badges with a black band around them in memory of a fallen Detroit police officer. They're also sparing thoughts for other officers shot within the last 48 hours in Michigan.

"It effects every officer no matter what department or what agency you're with," said Grand Blanc Township Sgt. Scott Theede.

16-year-veteran Rasheen McCLain was shot in the neck when responding to a home invasion in progress Wednesday night and did not survive.

For Theede it's a reminder of an officer who was hit and killed by a car while trying to help out during a traffic crash. It happened at his first police job in Florida.

"Any time I put this mourning badge on I'm reminded of that situation. Donald Mahan was the officer. It's been about 24 or 25 years ago that that happened, but obviously it sticks with you," Theede said.

Helping to alleviate some of the heaviness and tragedy that can come along with the job is Herman Ferguson, founder of the nonprofit organization Concern Over Police Safety (COPS).

"In four years I've met over 6,000 police officers from around the country and just talking about things they go through and things they wish they could change," Ferguson said. "They say thank you for the appreciation I show for them well they're doing the hard stuff."

Ferguson is taking a poem he wrote based on experience with talking to officers and ride-alongs to every police department he can as a symbol of appreciation. Thursday he visited Grand Blanc Township.

Another way he's showing support is with a blue COPS wristband. Ferguson sends out at least 100 of them to every department that's experienced a loss. He's sent out 40,000 so far, and he is planning to send some to Detroit, too, along with a letter in memory of McCLain.

Theede says they'll continue to wear the mourning badge through the day of the funeral.

To learn more about Concern Over Police Safety visit them on Facebook.