Mid-Michigan power outage expected to last until 9:30 p.m.

(11/28/19) - Consumers Energy said a Thanksgiving Day power outage in part of southern Genesee County was expected to last until 9:30 pm.

The utility company said the outage stretched from Livingston County to an area just south of Byron and Argentine Township. It affected about 1,000 customers.

The outage map showed power had gone out around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Consumers said the blustery conditions had led to several Michigan outages that affected 72,000 customers.

The company said it appreciated the patience of customers and understood how disruptive a loss of power was to holiday plans.