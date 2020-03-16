Mid-Michigan restaurants concerned about employees following dine-in closures

(03/16/2020) - Mid-Michigan restaurant owners are scrambling, trying to stay viable and help their employees make ends meet.

Amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants fell silent Monday afternoon at 3:00: deserted seats, empty tables, and utter stillness.

"This establishment has a lot of energy and personality and just to see it kind of a shell of itself right now is a little bit distressing," Jason Hester said. Hester is one of the owners of Starlite Diner.

"It's very weird to walk into the restaurant during normal business hours during a normal day and see no patrons in here," he added.

They remained open for carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery, but not without a disruption to their staff, many who depend on tips.

"Most have kids, have spouses. Now all of a sudden, we got to figure out a way to make sure that we keep money flowing to our employees, so that they stay monetarily viable for the next couple of weeks while this thing is going on," Hester said.

Starlite Diner says they are continuing to use their drive-thru, takeout, and will even send a server out to the parking lot to wait on customers in their car.

Locally owned Leo's Coney Island is also using their staff to assist on drive thru, take-out, and curb side. Still, servers say the uncertainty is scary.

"We really didn't expect this, especially this soon. I know schools got closed for three weeks, but we definitely weren't expecting our employment to go like that," server Melissa Prescott said.

Owners Stefan and Pamela Harris are expecting their first child any day. As the owners, they tell their staff they're not alone.

"It's nothing this area is not used to. We're used to tough times, and we got though those," Stefan Harris said.

That message comforted their staff, proving they're in it together.

"We're not the only ones going through it. They are too. This is how they're going to feed their family. They're losing out on a lot of money too, so I mean you just take it day by day," server Amy Trombley said.

Servers say they're still tip-based and hope to find a creative way to show great customer service despite closing their dining rooms.

Governor Whitmer says the dine-in ban will last two weeks up until the end of March. If appropriate, the ban could be extended.