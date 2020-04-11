Weekend nights used to be the moneymaker for restaurants around the country but now, many are barely hanging on.

Mid-Michigan restaurants hurting as quarantine drags on

Welcome to the new dinner rush: In the age of COVID, Plates and silverware have been swapped out for Styrofoam containers and at Fuzzy’s Restaurant in Saginaw, the phone rings more often than the bell on the door.

“We’ve been in business for 19 years,” explains Manager Liz Carlton. “It’s so hard not to come in here at night and there’s all the same families and you get to know the people… We appreciate our customers so much because without them, I don’t know what we’d do.”

They tell ABC 12 that creativity – introducing things like DIY cookie and pizza kits – has helped them adapt, padding sales that still fall short.

“Some days are very good and then there are days that are very slow,” says Carlton. “I mean, [our servers] don’t know if they’re going to have money for gas in their car some days. It’s sad.”

Adding to unprecedented unemployment claims, the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association launched a relief fund for impacted workers Monday. The response, apparently so overwhelming, the message on its website now reads “Due to the overwhelming response to The Michigan Hospitality Industry Employee Relief Fund, the employee application is currently closed. We will be evaluating applications and funding in the coming days.”

“This is my life, so it kills me sitting down here.”

Rick Revette owns two restaurants in Bay City and opted to close his doors instead of remaining open.

“I started out basically trying to get them hours, making sure they were still employed,” explains Revette. “You have to know their safety is more important.”

He tells ABC 12 he’s seen an outpouring of support from regulars, some of whom have opened up their wallets for the cause.

“I actually had a customer walk by today,” starts Revette. “Give me an envelope with cash for them because she knows they have to be struggling.”

Back in Saginaw, Fuzzy’s is still open for takeout, but, like so many others, they’re yearning for a time when tables are again filled with actual plates, smiling faces and all of their servers are back on board.

“They’re not just customers,” says Carlton. “They’re our family.”

