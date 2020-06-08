Mid-Michigan restaurants reopen with added safety protocols

(6/8/20) - A number of restaurants have reopened to dine-in service after Governor Gretchen Whitmer loosened COVID-19 restrictions last week.

Whitmer's office allowed for the reopening for restaurants to dine-in service statewide beginning Monday.

For some local restaurants, like Timbers Bar and Gril in Saginaw Township, they were allowed to reopen sooner. This is because the state allowed restaurants in counties with a disaster declaration from last month's flooding to reopen.

George Anderson, the managing partner for Timbers Bar and Grill, said the restaurant reopened on Wednesday to dine-in service and said that his staff has taken a number of steps to make sure that patrons of the restaurant stay safe.

"As far as the restaurant business, we are already uber focused on sanitation and cleanliness," Anderson said. "So for us, it was just taking it up a notch basically."

Some of the added safety measures that restaurants will be taking include limiting overall capacity by 50 percent and requiring workers and customers to wear masks.

Social distancing is also required between groups and tables inside.

Anderson said that at Timbers, people can no longer wait near the door for a table. Instead, customers will need to wait in their cars and will receive a phone call when their table is ready.

Other changes at Timbers include having condiments brought to you, additional sanitizing, and menus that can be brought up on your phone by scanning a QR code.

"I think so far, the majority of the folks we've had in here kind of embrace the changes and kind of are interested," Anderson said. "It's kind of a novelty a little bit."

Anderson said that the restaurant has added tables to other parts of the building and to the next door banquet center so that people can be further apart. An outdoor patio is also available for seating.

Since reopening, Anderson said that business has really picked up and he appreciates the community's support now and during the last several weeks.

"It was really hard," he said. "The community however has just been amazing for us. We really didn't know what was gonna happen and right away the community was just, they came out and they bought our food."