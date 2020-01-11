Mid-Michigan roads impacted by winter storm

(01/11/20) - Several mid-Michigan roads were impacted by a dangerous winter storm Saturday morning, making travel conditions challenging to say the least.

In Saginaw there were reports of ponding along major roads. If you're headed to the Saginaw area this morning make sure to take it slow.

In Genesee County several road hazards were reported in Montrose Township where a sinkhole is opening up on N. Morrish Road and W. Wilson Road.

In Gaines Township there was a reported road flooded on West Grand Blanc Road and South Duffield Road.

A similar story in Grand Blanc Township where there's a reported drain issue on the 1300 block of East Cook Road.

You can let us know how the roads are where you are by e-mailing abc12news@abc12.com.