Mid-Michigan schools closing Friday, getting early start on mandated shutdown

(3/13/2020) - Several Mid-Michigan school districts are closing Friday and getting an early start to a mandated three-week shutdown.

Most schools in Genesee and Sanilac counties canceled classes Thursday night. Districts elsewhere closed Friday amid a statewide State of Emergency declared to slow the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

CLOSINGS: Click here to see a full list of school and event closings for March 14

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mandated all K-12 schools in Michigan close for three weeks from March 16 to April 5. Classes will be allowed to resume April 6 unless the situation changes.

That announcement came shortly after Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released information showing 12 people in the state have presumptive positive diagnoses for coronavirus.

Ten new presumptive confirmed cases were discovered Thursday as the illness continues spreading across Michigan.