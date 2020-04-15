Mid-Michigan shelters feeling the impact of coronavirus pandemic and "Stay Home" order

(04/15/2020)- Shelters like Saginaw County's animal control are closed to the public due to Governor Whitmer's stay home order, but employees are still taking care of the animals, something that doesn't happen without challenges.

"We are not able to do customer service to the community, so for the most part, we have been severely impacted with the lack of the volunteers helping us out, to give the animals exercise and we miss the community coming in," said Animal Control Director Bonnie Kanicki.

Kanicki said adoptions are also on hold since they are unable to conduct home checks.

Also impacted, non essesntial surgeries.

"We are not able to utilize the services of our vetinarian now because they are not doing spays and neuters now. They are not deemed essesential surgeries. It is our understanding that the medical equipment and the veternarians very valuable time has to be spent with urgent matters and spay and neuter at this point is not an urgent matter," Kanicki said.

They are still taking in strays.

If you find a stray, head to the Saginaw County Animal Control website for more information.

