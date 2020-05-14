Mid-Michigan sheriff trying to help restaurants stay in business

A mid-Michigan sheriff says he is trying to help restaurants in his county, who are trying to come up with new ideas to stave off bankruptcy.

"We are trying to help them, not stop them," says Ogemaw County Sheriff Howie Hanft.

The county has 15 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths from the virus, but its businesses are subject to the same executive orders as the rest of the state.

Hanft has had his hand fulls with complaints about social distancing and which businesses can be open.

"The order is very confusing, and its not fair," he says.

Since mid-March, inside dining at restaurants has been banned, but the eateries can do take out and delivery.

Hanft says a few of the restaurants in the county, including Wangler's Wagon Wheel, have approached him and the health department with an idea, allowing them to set tables and booths outside, which would allow their customers to eat at tables on the property, instead of just sitting inside their cars.

"Some have some outside seating, some have moved booths and tables outside so they would like someone to order, walk outside and eat it in the parking lot, I talked to the health department, they don't have a problem with them," he says.

Wangler's Wagon Wheel co-owner is Sue Wangler and tells me they might have to file for bankruptcy if they can't open the business soon.

Hanft says if a complaint by someone is made about the outdoor seating, his deputies will check it out.

"100 percent, Ogemaw County Sheriff''s office is not going to issue a summons," Hanft says.

He said his office would forward any complaint that someone makes to the prosecutor's office for review. But Hanft says if a restaurant gets in trouble for letting customers eat outside their building, he might have been there.

"I don't see anything wrong with it, I will probably have food with them," he says.

