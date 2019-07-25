Chesaning soldier killed by fallen tree during drill

(7/25/19) - The U.S. Army Reserve said a soldier from Chesaning was killed after a large tree fell on him Monday evening during a training drill.

A statement from the Army says 34-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Sullivan died Monday in Fort Pickett, Virginia, after severe weather caused the tree to fall on him.

The tree also hit a Humvee with two other Michigan soldiers from a unit based in Livonia. They were treated and released from an area hospital with minor injuries.

Sullivan was a petroleum systems technician assigned to the 13th Quartermaster Detachment, 645th Regional Support Group, 103rd Sustainment Command based in Livonia.

The Army said Sullivan joined the military in 2003. He was a decorated officer who was deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008.

He is survived by his mother, father and sister.