Mid Michigan family takes a swing at golf business in King Par building

(05/21/19)- Gavin Stiff grew up just a few doors down from the King Par Golf facility in Flushing, he has a lot of fond memories of the place.

"This is where I hit a lot of golf balls as kid so to be able to bring my kid back here years later and have him have that same opportunity as I did, having someone show me how to play golf means to the world to me," said golfer, Gavin Stiff.

Gavin and his young son Landon, have the Hulls to thank for those new memories.

Wesley Hull along with his sons, are leasing space inside the building, for a new business, The Grounds--a golf store and training facility.

We wanted to give back to the community and the Flint area didn't have anything King Par closed and so we decided we needed to something." said The Grounds owner, Wesley Hull.

It's not just a new business. Golf, has been a family tradition for the Hull family for decades.

"Something our family has been really big into is golf. My dad started me and then, I started my four boys into it," Hull said.

The Grounds opened it's doors unofficially-- last month, but plan to have a grand opening in June.

"Basically, the first year, we are trying to all the people to come back and know it's here. And get the word out and try to bring back, really golf to Flint," Hull said.

The Grounds already has two loyal customers in Gavin and young Landon.

"it's nice to see businesses come back in this area, and not leaving, but coming in." Stiff said.