Mid-Michigan teacher accused of selling marijuana to high school student

(10/15/2019) - A Mid-Michigan teacher is accused of selling marijuana to a high school student.

James Zwerican is facing several charges tied to the case. Tuscola County prosecutor says Zwerican routinely sold marijuana to someone underage in the Millington School District.

"Our concern there might be a number of other people that may have also been exposed to the activity," Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said.

Millington Police officers arrested 46-year-old James Zwerican Tuesday afternoon. Zwerican is accused of selling marijuana to a minor ten different times from February of last year to April of 2019.

Investigators say that minor is a student from Millington High School. Reene says it's also where Zwerican used to teach.

"One of the forms of marijuana that was delivered here was in the form of vaping. Anybody who has paid attention in anyway shape or form knows how dangerous that is and all of that has been associated with it recently," Reene said.

Police were lead to Zwerican through a tip, which lead them to search Facebook and phone records.

"Adults still can not deliver or provide marijuana to minors," Reene said.

Zwerican was arrested at the Genesee Junior/Senior High School, where he currently teaches. He's currently on administrative leave while the district conducts its own investigation.

The superintendent says they take the responsibility and safety of her students seriously. The prosecutor says as of now there's no evidence Zwerican sold marijuana to any students at Genesee Junior/Senior high school.

"Obviously as a teacher you have a responsibility to look out for students to look out for those that are in your school. He's engaging in the behavior that is direct opposite end of that spectrum by putting them at risk to make money," Zwerican said.

Zwerican is out on bond. The Tuscola County prosecutor is asking if anyone can help in the investigation call Millington Police.

