Mid-Michigan teachers advocate for federal aid after multi-billion dollar revenue shortfalls released

(05/15/20) - Mid-Michigan teachers are advocating for federal aid as the state realizes the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We cannot gut public education. We've come too far in this state," Frank Burger said.

Frank Burger is the president of the Carman Ainsworth Education Association. He said Friday's estimated revenue shortfalls for the state, namely in education, are of great concern.

The state is estimating $1.2 billion in lost revenue for the School Aid Fund (SAF) in fiscal year 2020. In 2021 and 2022, there is another estimated $2 billion of revenue losses.

To put it in perspective, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) explained that a "revenue shortfall of $1.5 billion would require a cut in excess of $1,000 per pupil, all else being equal" in a news release Tuesday.

That's when MDE took steps to pass this resolution, which urges lawmakers to reserve educational funding that has been threatened because of COVID-19.

Michigan teachers were just starting to recover from prior budget restrictions. Should significant cuts be made going forward, it would be a tough blow to educators and students.

"Schools really are getting up to speed and back on track after a funding cut in 2011, and we're just evening out from that," Megan Ake said.

Megan Ake is a Fenton High School English teacher who says this unprecedented crisis requires help from lawmakers like we've never seen before.

“I support and encourage calls on Congress to send support to the states. I know that that is not typically what happens with education funding. Typically it’s mostly state tax revenue and some property tax revenue. Federal spending makes up a very small amount of that, but it’s an unprecedented situation, and so that calls for unprecedented relief to the states," Ake said.

With so much uncertainty about how schooling will look in the fall, Burger says public schools could need more money because of the COVID-19 pandemic, not less.

"As a high school science teacher I usually have anywhere between probably 28 to 35 students in a class. I can't even imagine what that's going to look like if we have to practice social distancing in the fall," Burger said. "Plus, are we going to have to wear masks when we teach? Are students going to have to wear masks? All of that's going to have to be provided by school districts. Transportation for a school district is going to be interesting, too, because you're not going to be able to put 70 students on a bus and transport them to school. There's just no way if you're required to practice social distancing."

The Michigan Education Association (MEA), along with Governor Whitmer, are also calling on Congress to step in. MEA would like to see $175 billion in an Education Stabilization Fund to help all states.

"My hope is that our Congressional delegation, both sides of the aisle, will help get some relief to states across this country and that the Republicans in the Michigan legislature will bring to bear some encouragement to the White House and the United States Senate leadership because this is really a critical moment, and we need this kind of assistance," Whitmer said.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion aid package Friday night that includes help for states, but the U.S. Senate is not planning to take up the bills.