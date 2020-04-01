Mid-Michigan unemployed workers scrambling to pay bills due April 1

(04/01/2020) - The first of the month. For many, it means bills are coming in.

It's already a stressful day for most, but it's even tougher now for those still fighting for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My whole day is just revolving around trying to get this taken care of because being laid off, you don't know where your next money is coming from," Mark Reed of Sanilac County said.

Countless times, day after day, hundreds of thousands of Michigan's unemployed workers in like Reed are trying desperately to file for unemployment insurance, but hurdles like the system hanging up or accounts getting locked are setting them back.

"It's very frustrating. I know my family has been feeling my frustration. It's like beating your head against the wall. You take two steps forward. You get knocked four steps back," Reed said.

Now, making ends meet is becoming a greater challenge. With a new month on the horizon, bills are piling in.

"It's real scary. I don't know if my electricity is going to get shut off. Is my gas going to get shut off. Is my water going to get shut off?" Reed said.

Alex Edmonds of Fenton says he's also tried several times every day to file online, but he isn't receiving a verification code and he can't get through to customer service.

He says he has bills like rent, phone, car insurance, and a student loan, and the thought of drowning in bills has him concerned.

"It sucks. You start getting on track and then something comes along out of the blue and knocks you right down. You don't really see a clear way on how to get out of it or get around it." Edmonds said.

Luckily, some companies are mindful of these unexpected conditions. Utility companies like DTE and Consumers Energy promised not to have any shutoffs for seniors or low-income customers.

In the state, Governor Whitmer signed executive orders temporarily suspending evictions, water shutoffs, and expanding unemployment qualifications and benefits.

