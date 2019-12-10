Mid-Michigan voters weigh-in on impeachment process

(12/10/19) - Some voters here at home have been closely watching the impeachment proceedings.

Tuesday we stopped by the City Market in Bay City where lunch visitors shared their thoughts on the process.

"I watch a little bit here and there, but I feel it's such a waste of taxpayer money that it makes me sick, actually," said Mary Beth Koch of Bay City. "I just wish that Congress would get together and do something that's worthwhile and not spend all their time investigating, and having it turn in to nothing."

Nancy Philo of Bay City has also been paying close attention. "I absolutely followed it, I watched every minute of the Congressional hearings."

Philo added this is an important event in our nation's history, which still has to play out for this generation. "Absolutely agree that Trump should be impeached, I think he's a criminal, I think he's gone way beyond his powers as president."

Ron Brock of Midland said he's ready for a definitive resolution. "The only thing that interests me is, at this point, is what Trump did, is it illegal, is it a yes or no. I know that my gut tells me it's not right, but in my mind there's no doubt that he tried to peddle influence if you will, but that to me doesn't sound that different from politics either. So is it illegal or is it not," Brock said. "If it's illegal I think he should be impeached, he should be found guilty in the impeachment process and he should be out of here if it's illegal. If it's not illegal and it's just politics as usual I think it's sad that we work that way, then you don't impeach him."

This isn't the first time he's closely followed the impeachment process which is a rare occurrence in our country's history. "I nominally followed it with Clinton, I followed it with great interest with Nixon, I was 16 at the time and I was just becoming something political and I followed it greatly, it was the summer of '74 and I spent all the summer watching the hearings, the Watergate hearings took place."