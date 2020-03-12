Mid-Michigan woman and other visitors restricted from seeing loved ones at assisted living facility

(03/11/2020) - With the deaths of 18 nursing home patients in a single home in Washington State, the CDC is recommending aggressive visitor restrictions across the nation.

Michigan's nursing homes have not reported any cases, but they are restricting visitors from walking through their doors.

On Wednesday, many family members learned it could be weeks before they hug their loved one again. Cheryl Sclater, who lives in Grand Blanc, says she's been in tears all day since she learned her mother's assisted living facility has been put on a two week lock down.

Even though she completely understands keeping these most vulnerable people safe, she'll be crushed if she can't see her mom for two weeks because she doesn't know how much time she has left with her.

Six days of the week, Sclater drives to The Oaks at Woodfield, thrilled to spend time with her 90-year-old mother, Patricia.

"It's those precious moments that I get as I hold her hand or we share a laugh, walking through the door and seeing the joy on her face, watching her do a craft or singing with her or that I get to kiss her on the forehead when I leave," Sclater said.

On Wednesday, she received a phone call that the facility is on lock down because of the spreading virus. She would not be allowed to visit for two weeks.

Her mom has dementia and is now on hospice, and that left her in tears because she knows her mother's days are numbered.

"The Oaks reassured me that if the condition got much worse that they would allow me to see her, but that's not the way I want to spend the last times with my mom is watching her at those hours. It's these precious moments that I take day-to-day right now," Sclater said.

Sclater says she feels for all of the families impacted by this. She is constantly communicating with the facility and hopes to get permission to visit, but if she can't, she still has a plan.

"I've decided that every day, I'm going to hand write her a letter and maybe take her a little something and drop it off, and they will give it to her, so at least she has something to hold onto. I'll have the grand kids paint her pictures, and we're still going to do all that we can to let her know how much we love her," Sclater said.

ABC12 spoke with Trilogy Health Services, the corporate company that owns The Oaks. They say they are following the CDC, but there is a compliance number listed in case people with family members in their care wish to call: 1-800-908-8618.

Depending on the circumstances - they may make exceptions.

For more information on how Trilogy Health Services is responding to the new Coronavirus or for more information from the CDC on nursing homes and assisted living facilities, visit the "Related Links" section of this page.