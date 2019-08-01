Mid-Michigan woman receives brand new roof from Good's Roofing

(08/01/19) - A mid-Michigan woman is recovering in the hospital. On June 11, she suffered a stroke.

Geneva Krueger and her late-husband, Henry, were the first President and Commander of the Burton Veterans of Foreign War, Post 2777.

Back home, her house is in need of attention as well. Before she's discharged from the hospital on August 5, her family wanted to make sure she had a smooth transition back home.

"There were some leaks in the house, and we wanted to get it fixed before she came back home, so he was calling around trying to get estimates. He called Good's Roofing, and he just explained to them that we didn't really didn't have a lot of money, but we definitely wanted to get it done," Gary Krueger said. Gary is Geneva's son.

After inspection, Kelly Good said the roof needed new insulation, ventilation, wood, sheeting, and shingles.

More importantly, he planned to replace Geneva's roof for free.

"Her and her family have done so much for the community themselves. They, over the years, probably have helped more people than I'll ever be able to. It's not always take, take, take. We want to give back as well," Kelly said.

Geneva will also come home to a new entrance ramp for her wheelchair, new tile in the bathroom, and carpet in her bedroom. Gary says this whole project is restoring his faith in humanity.

"All that she's done for everybody and to know that there are actually people out there in this day and age that will pay it forward for nothing in return other than for us to pay it forward after this," Gary said.

Gary says he wants her to be able to enjoy the rest of her life without worrying about the little things.

"For the rest of her life, they're putting on a roof that will last 45 years. She's 77 years, so you figure 45 years on top of that, she'll have a good life," Gary said.

Whether permitting, the "good guys" should be complete with this roof replacement by Friday evening.

Gary says his mother is a tough person, but he expects she'll cry, and she'll be speechless.