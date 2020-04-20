MidMichigan Health part of national study on plasma to cure coronavirus

(4/20/2020) - MidMichigan Health is joining a national study of how plasma donated by coronavirus survivors can help current patients.

The Mayo Clinic in Minnesota is leading the study involving 100 hospitals nationwide. MidMichigan Medical Centers in Midland and Gratiot County are part of the effort.

“Plasma treatment has been successfully used to treat other infectious diseases, such as those with Ebola,” said Dr. John Blamoun. "We are hopeful this study will show the same positive outcome for our patients who are seriously ill with the COVID-19 virus.”

The plasma treatment option is available to coronavirus patients with severe or life-threatening symptoms. Patients who receive plasma will be followed to see whether it increases their survival rate.

The results could help inform treatment decisions for future patients.

Coronavirus survivors who meet certain criteria, including a 28-day recovery period, are eligible to donate plasma for the study.

"We encourage those who have recovered from the virus, especially those local to our MidMichigan communities, to review the criteria and join us in our effort to treat this virus,” said Dr. Mark Jacob.